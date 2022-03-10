Friday, Mar 11, 2022
COVID-19: Puducherry Records Only One New Case; Zero Fatalities

The single new infection detected after the examination of 479 samples took the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,65,757, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

COVID update, Puducherry. (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:40 pm

The union territory of Puducherry reported only one new coronavirus case and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, a senior Health Department official said on Thursday.
       

The single new infection detected after the examination of 479 samples took the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,65,757, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. 
       

The number of active cases stood at 27 and all the patients were in-home quarantine, he added. Three patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,63,768, Sriramulu said.
       

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the death toll remained at 1,962. The test positivity rate was 0.21 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, the Director said.
       

The Department of Health has examined 22,21,882 samples so far and has found 18,66,650 out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said that the department has so far administered 16,00,880 doses and they comprised 9,32,767 first doses, 6,55,302 second and 12,811 booster doses.

With PTI inputs.

Visually told More

