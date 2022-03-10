Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: Mumbai Sees 64 New Cases, Zero Death

So far, 10,37,154 people or 98 per cent of the total caseload, have been discharged post-recovery, including 80 on Thursday.

Covid-19: Mumbai Sees 64 New Cases, Zero Death
COVID in Mumbai. (Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 8:51 pm

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 64 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 10,57,134, a civic official said. As the metropolis did not report any COVID-19 death during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 16,692. This is for the fourth day in a row that the city did not witness any pandemic-related death, he said.
       

So far, 10,37,154 people or 98 per cent of the total caseload, have been discharged post-recovery, including 80 on Thursday.  Mumbai's active case count is 405 now.
       

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 13,780 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test figure to 1,63,43,940. The city does not have any sealed building or containment zone at present, it said.

Related stories

UP Elections: Poll Results Show Support For BJP's Pro-Poor, Pro-Active Governance Says Modi

Election Results People's Stamp For BJP’s Pro-poor And Pro-active Governance: PM Modi

German Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Coronavirus Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers