Covid-19: Delhi Records 116 fresh Cases, 3 Deaths

Delhi recorded 116 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 percent and three more fatalities on Thursday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 11,929 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally climbed to 20,02,145, while the death toll rose to 26,497, according to the bulletin.

Delhi recorded 142 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 percent on Wednesday and zero fatality.

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 percent and zero death on Tuesday.

It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 percent on Monday.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 percent and two fatalities.

The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid and 137 cases of infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 percent on Saturday.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 546. A total of 382 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,286 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 61 are occupied.

There are 79 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Inputs from PTI)