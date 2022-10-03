Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 18 New Cases; Active Tally Now 415

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus-positive cases, taking the overall tally to 11,76,381, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,134 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 7:03 am

The recovery count went up to 11,61,832 after 21 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 415 active cases, he said. 

Durg led with seven new cases, followed by two in Bilaspur and one in Raipur, among other districts. No case was reported in 19 districts.        

As 1,410 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,86,48,307, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,381, new cases 18, death toll 14,134, recoveries 11,61,832, active cases 415, total tests 1,86,48,307.

(Inputs from PTI)

