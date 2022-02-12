Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID: 13 More Deaths In Punjab, 454 Cases

Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur. The toll reached 17,575.

COVID: 13 More Deaths In Punjab, 454 Cases
Healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 9:26 am

Thirteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday while 454 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,812, a medical bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 4,996. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 81 cases, followed by 44 in Fazilka and 42 in Jalandhar. A total of 339 patients are on oxygen support while 30 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.         

Related stories

Punjab Polls: Moosewala Hopes To Get Foothold In Mansa

COVID: 19 More Deaths In Punjab, 583 Cases

Punjab Polls: 2.15 Cr Voters To Decide Fate Of 1,304 Candidates On Feb 20

A total of 1,256 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,32,291, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 95 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,209.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,149. The number of active cases in the city was 728 while the number of recoveries was 89,332.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Punjab COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases Chandigarh Punjab
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bengal: Banners With Vajpayee, Advani’s Photo Seek Votes For Didi In Siliguri

Bengal: Banners With Vajpayee, Advani’s Photo Seek Votes For Didi In Siliguri

Covid-19 : India Logs 50,407 New Coronavirus Cases, 804 Fatalities

Ensure Sufficient Coal For State Power Plants: Gehlot To Officials

Son Of MoS (Home) Moves HC For Getting Corrected His Bail Order

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 8 Degrees Celsius

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri