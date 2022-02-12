COVID: 13 More Deaths In Punjab, 454 Cases

Thirteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday while 454 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,812, a medical bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 4,996. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 81 cases, followed by 44 in Fazilka and 42 in Jalandhar. A total of 339 patients are on oxygen support while 30 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,256 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,32,291, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 95 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,209.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,149. The number of active cases in the city was 728 while the number of recoveries was 89,332.

With inputs from PTI.