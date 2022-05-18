Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cops Use Water Cannons, Baton-Charge To Quell Protesting ABVP Activists In Kolkata

According to the ABVP national secretary Saptarshi Sarkar, four of their activists were arrested.

Cops Use Water Cannons, Baton-Charge To Quell Protesting ABVP Activists In Kolkata
ABVP Protest march to Bikash Bhawan in Kolkata PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 6:13 pm

Police on Wednesday used water cannons and baton-charged activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, who tried to force their way past the security cordon near Bikash Bhavan here in protest against alleged irregularities in appointments to various posts of the education department.

An officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said around 100 ABVP members turned violent when they were stopped near Bikash Bhavan - the headquarters of the department - prompting security personnel to baton-charge and deploy water cannons.  

ABVP national secretary Saptarshi Sarkar said "four of our activists were arrested while at least six others suffered injuries in the police action”.

Related stories

Maha Govt 'Killed' Political Reservation For OBCs: Devendra Fadnavis

Jamia Protest: Postgraduate Students Stage Agitation Against Offline Mode Of Exams

West Bengal: Disgruntled MP Meets BJP Top Brass, Says Ball In Their Court Now

Sarkar said the ABVP members wanted to submit a memorandum to the higher education authorities against the alleged irregularities in appointments.

“The lathi-charge by police was unprovoked,” he claimed. 

Tags

National West Bengal West Bengal Government Education Department Authorities ABVP Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Right Wing Groups Protests Lathicharge West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

Maharashtra: Security Heightened At Aurangzeb's Tomb After MNS Leader Says It Should Be Destroyed

Maharashtra: Security Heightened At Aurangzeb's Tomb After MNS Leader Says It Should Be Destroyed