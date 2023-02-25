Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Congress Approves Amendments To Constitution; Reservation To Minorities, Women, Digital Records And More

Congress Approves Amendments To Constitution; Reservation To Minorities, Women, Digital Records And More

Another amendment is that prime minister and former prime ministers belonging to the party, former party presidents and leaders of the party in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be made permanent members of the CWC

All ears: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi
All ears: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi Photo: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 2:59 pm

The Congress on the second day of its 85th plenary session on Saturday approved several amendments to its constitution. One such amendment seeks to provide a 50% reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youngsters and minorities in its working committee. 

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs. 

The number of CWC members will go up to 35 from the earlier 25. The party also sought to ensure that there should be 50% reservation for those below 50 years of age at all levels from mandal to state.

Another amendment is that prime minister and former prime ministers belonging to the party, former party presidents and leaders of the party in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be made permanent members of the CWC. The amended constitution also says that from now on, the party will only have digital membership and records.

The new rules also call for members to do volunteer work and community service as well as not be convicted of a "heinous crime". They must also stay away from drugs and not criticise the party in public. 

While delivering his address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the "anti people" BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

