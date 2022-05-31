Tuesday, May 31, 2022
CM Kejriwal Terms Case against Satyender Jain Fake, Politically Motivated

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday. The CBI complaint had said Jain couldn’t explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 31 May 2022 1:37 pm

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday broke his silence on the arrest of his minister Satyendar Jain by the ED, saying the case is "completely fake and politically motivated".

Kejriwal asserted that the AAP is an honest political party and that he himself would have taken action against Jain if there were even one per cent substance in the case.

"I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons. We have faith in the judiciary. Jain is following the path of truth, and he will come out clean," the chief minister told reporters during an inspection of a road development programme of his government.

About the money laundering case

The ED case against Jain is based on a FIR registered in 2017 by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI had registered FIR against Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI complaint had said Jain couldn’t explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. 

CBI had registered a case against Jain, his wife and four others on charges of corruption. 

The agency(CBI) has also questioned Jain in the case.

In April this year, ED had provisionally attached immovable properties belonging to companies allegedly linked to Satyendar Jain and his relatives. The immovable properties of Jain and his relatives were said to be worth Rs 4.81 crore. 

The attachments against Jain  had been made in connection with a case of money laundering being probed by ED.

Jain was also questioned recently by ED before his arrested on Monday.

It was in  2018, Jain was questioned in the case against him by ED.

