Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CJI Ramana Hails Gallant Services Of Delhi Fire Services Personnel

On this occasion, the CJI appreciated the gallant services being rendered by personnel of Delhi Fire Service and wished them the best.

CJI Ramana Hails Gallant Services Of Delhi Fire Services Personnel
CJI Justice N V Ramana File Photo-PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 7:22 pm

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Wednesday hailed the “gallant services” of the personnel of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) here. A team of DFS officers led by its Director Atul Garg called on the CJI on Wednesday morning as part of the ongoing Fire Service Week, an apex court official said.

On this occasion, the CJI appreciated the gallant services being rendered by personnel of Delhi Fire Service and wished them the best, he said.

Related stories

CJI Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor

Justice Ramana, as a token of appreciation, made a small contribution to the DFS Benevolent Fund.  

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Gallant Services DFS Benevolent Fund Atul Garg Appreciated Fire Service Week New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression