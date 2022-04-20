CJI Ramana Hails Gallant Services Of Delhi Fire Services Personnel

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Wednesday hailed the “gallant services” of the personnel of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) here. A team of DFS officers led by its Director Atul Garg called on the CJI on Wednesday morning as part of the ongoing Fire Service Week, an apex court official said.

On this occasion, the CJI appreciated the gallant services being rendered by personnel of Delhi Fire Service and wished them the best, he said.

Justice Ramana, as a token of appreciation, made a small contribution to the DFS Benevolent Fund.

(With PTI inputs)

