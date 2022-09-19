Chhattisgarh Sees 21 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 652

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 21 new coronavirus positive cases, pushing its overall caseload to 11,75,451, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,124, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,60,675 after 44 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 652 active cases, he said.

Raipur led the state in the tally chart by reporting six new cases, followed by four in Balodabazar and one in Durg, among other districts. Not a single case was reported in 18 districts.

As 1,880 samples were examined during the day, the test count so far went up to 1,85,68,410, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,451, new cases 21, death toll 14,124, recoveries 11,60,675, active cases 652, total tests 1,85,68,410.

(Inputs from PTI)