Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Chhattisgarh Records 595 Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally At 3,360

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,67,016, new cases 595, death toll 14,070, recoveries 11,49,586, active cases 3,360, total tests 1,82,58,014.

In the last 24 hours, 7,240 new coronavirus cases have been reported in India

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:29 pm

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 5.13 per cent, taking the tally to 11,67,016, while the death toll increased by three to reach 14,070, an official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,49,586 after 713 people recuperated from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 3,360 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 135 cases, followed by 67 in Rajnandgaon, 54 in Durg, 50 in Dhamtari, 49 in Balod, 30 in Mahasamund, 29 in Raigarh, 23 in Surguja  and 14 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in two districts," the official said.

With 11,607 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,82,58,014," he added.

-With PTI Input

