Chhattisgarh Government Has Adopted Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Crime, Narcotics: CM Sai

The Chhattisgarh government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and narcotics, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Saturday while warning police officials of action if they fail to prevent illegal activities.

Chairing a meeting of the inspectors general of police (IGPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) at the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur, Sai said SPs will have to face strict departmental action if they don't curb crimes in their concerned districts. Criminals should fear the police, while the general public should have respect for them as they do for the Army, he said.

The police should be strict towards criminals and equally polite and soft towards common people, he said. Social evils such as illegal liquor trade, gambling and betting adversely impact society, and it is most worrying when youth are affected by it, Sai said.