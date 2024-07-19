Chhattisgarh CM Meets Union Road Transport And Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, July 18, 2024: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed significant infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth in the state. The chief minister proposed new national highway projects to make road transport in the state more accessible and convenient, increasing direct connectivity to tribal areas and Ayodhya were discussed in detail. On which, Union Minister Gadkari gave necessary instructions to the concerned department officials.