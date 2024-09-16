'Centre Has Invaded State's Legislative Territory': Kerala’s Article 131 Legal Battle

“The ability to determine the borrowing of the State in order to balance the budget and make up the Fiscal Deficit is exclusively within the domain of the States. If the State is not able to borrow to the extent required based on the budget of the State, the State would not be able to complete its State Plans for the particular financial year. Therefore, it is essential for the progress, prosperity and development of the State and the people of the State that the State is able to exercise its constitutional rights and its borrowings are not impeded in any manner,” reads the plea.