Cal HC Allows Suvendu Adhikari To Hold Public Rally In Nazat

The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to hold a public meeting on March 10 at Akratala area under Nazat police station in North 24 Parganas district.

The court directed that nothing should be said at the rally that may lead to deterioration of the law and order situation in the locality, which is situated near Sandeshkhali.

The residence of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, at present in CBI custody in connection with an attack on ED officials, and is also accused in several cases of atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, is located at a village in Nazat police station area.