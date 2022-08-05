Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Bunds Created In Bhatti Mines Reserve Forest Area To Collect Rainwater

The Lieutenant Governor had in June directed officials to develop mined-out pits in the rain shadow area of the Bhatti mines reserved forest into water bodies by linking them to neighbouring areas which persistently face waterlogging issues.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:30 pm

The Delhi government has created bunds in the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area to collect rainwater and pump it into mined-out pits for groundwater recharge. "The rainwater collected in the bunds is being pumped into the deep pits in the Bhatti Mines. It will serve the dual purpose of water storage and groundwater recharge apart from addressing the menace of waterlogging," Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena tweeted.

The lieutenant governor had in June directed officials to develop mined-out pits in the rain shadow area of the Bhatti mines reserved forest into water bodies by linking them to neighbouring areas which persistently face waterlogging issues. He had asked officials to undertake a contour survey of the area to ascertain and map the flow of water in the catchment which would help in the laying of channels leading up to the pits.

The district magistrate of South Delhi was directed to identify waterlogging hotspots in the vicinity so that connecting lines could be laid leading up to the pits.

(With PTI inputs)

