A day ahead of the Karnataka government deciding about the future of COVID-19 curbs that are in place across the state, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said both lives and livelihood of the people will be considered, while arriving at any decision.

Clarifying that there was no confusion within the government regarding the curbs, the Minister said views expressed by leaders of all political parties and several organisations will also be taken into account, before taking the decision.

"Regarding COVID guidelines, the Chief Minister has called an important meeting at 1 PM tomorrow with senior Ministers. Opinions expressed by leaders of various political parties and organisations regarding the curbs that are in place, and the centre's guidelines will also be taken into consideration," Ashoka said.

"While protecting the lives of people, the government will also have to facilitate for their livelihood, especially of poor and daily wage workers, keeping all this in mind, we will arrive at a decision. I'm confident that the Chief Minister will announce a decision that will be good for the people," he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his government will re-examine the COVID-19 curbs that are in place, and will take a decision regarding relaxation, including the weekend curfew on Friday. With a surge in cases, the government had last week decided to extend the existing COVID curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January.

Asked about any confusion within the government as it is indicating about relaxing curbs at the time when cases are expected to peak, according to experts, by end of this month and early February, Ashoka said, "there is no confusion within the government, if anyone is making statements it is their personal one, which will also be kept in mind before taking a decision tomorrow."

The government will arrive at a decision that is applicable to the state, after taking into account the views of the experts, he said, "the government had earlier imposed curbs like weekend and night curfew based on experts report."

