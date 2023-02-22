Blue Line Faces Glitch On Uttam Nagar Metro Station

Trains services were delayed for half an hour on Wednesday morning on Blue Line following a technical glitch in a train at Uttam Nagar Metro Station, the DMRC said in an official statement.

According to the statement, the trains services were delayed from 8.10 am to 8.40 am on its down section -- going from Dwarka to Noida.

One train developed a technical problem at Uttam Nagar West Metro Station due to which it had to be moved with restricted speed till Janakpuri West Metro Station.

To avoid delay to the following trains on this section, the train was removed from service at Janakpuri West Metro station and was put into the stabling line for further investigation, it stated.

Services ran normal on the rest of the Line during this period, it added.

-With PTI Input