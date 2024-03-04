BJP Was Never So Weak As Party: Akhilesh Yadav On Candidates Withdrawing From Lok Sabha Polls

Yadav further said someone will announce his retirement after getting a ticket. And even after getting a ticket, someone will reject the ticket from a distance on social media due to personal reasons, he said.

He added, "BJP was never so weak as a party. Now apart from the public, even the BJP people themselves are saying, 'Don't want BJP'."

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Patel on Sunday had said that he has withdrawn his claim to contest from Mehsana Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Patel did not assign any reason for this decision, which he announced on social media, even as the BJP is yet to officially announce the contestant from Mehsana.

In a post on social media, Patel said he had staked a claim for Mehsana seat and requested the party to field him as its nominee.

He said he is withdrawing his claim before the BJP has come out with the name of the candidate for Mehsana seat.

BJP's Asansol candidate Pawan Singh also withdrew his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.