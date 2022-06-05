Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
BJP Suspends Spokesperson Nupur Sharma After Remarks On Prophet Spark Outrage

Nupur Sharma's comments also reportedly ignited outrage and calls for boycott of Indian products abroad.  

BJPs Nupur Sharma who allegedly made controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed Twitter/Nupur Sharma

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 5:16 pm

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership days after her comments on Prophet Mohammed sparked outrage, reported PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP also released a statement saying the party respects all religions and denounces insult of any religious personality.

Besides suspending Sharma pending an inquiry, the BJP also expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Not just in India, Sharma's comments also reportedly ignited outrage and calls for boycott of Indian products abroad.  

"A wave of anger in Arab countries, rejecting a tweet offensive to the Holy Prophet published by a prominent politician close to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and calls for a boycott," reported Al Jazeera Arabic.

The BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee told Sharma her "her views were contrarian to party on various matters". 

The BJP's letter to Jindal read, "You have expressed views violating communal harmony on social media. This is against the core ideology of BJP. You have worked against the party's ideology and policies."

The BJP statement issued earlier on Sunday also mentioned Indian civilisational ethos and constitutional rights.

It said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. India's Constitution gives right to every citizen to pratice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion."

Protests against Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday.

Protesters attempted to shut shops in protest, leading to clashes between two groups which involved opening of fire and pelting of bricks. Those who allegedly forced shopkeepers to shut shops clashed with police that had to use batons to disperse the mob.

(With PTI inputs)

Visually told More

