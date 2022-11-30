Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
BJP Promises To Allow More Construction On Plot Of Land Ahead Of MCD Polls

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that a near doubling of the floor area ratio (FAR) will help in tackling the rising population of Delhi.

Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Source: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 4:12 pm

Ahead of the MCD polls, the BJP on Wednesday said that people would be allowed more construction on a plot of land under the Master Plan of 2041.

In Master Plan 2041 that's to be approved now, a "regeneration FAR" — applicable to demolishing and rebuilding — has been planned, to range from 260 to 340. "Larger the plot size, higher the FAR," said the minister, according to a report by NDTV.

In Master Plan 2041 that's to be approved now, a "regeneration FAR" — applicable to demolishing and rebuilding — has been planned, to range from 260 to 340. "Larger the plot size, higher the FAR," said the minister, according to a report by NDTV.

Puri also underlined the various development projects that were headed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which is under the Central government. 

Puri's address comes at a time when the Congress on Wednesday released the manifesto for Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls (MCD elections) and promised RO water purifiers to the poor and day-boarding at MCD-run schools. 

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7. 

