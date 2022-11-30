BJP Promises To Allow More Construction On Plot Of Land Ahead Of MCD Polls

Ahead of the MCD polls, the BJP on Wednesday said that people would be allowed more construction on a plot of land under the Master Plan of 2041.

Addressing a press conference, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that a near doubling of the floor area ratio (FAR) will help in tackling the rising population of Delhi.

In Master Plan 2041 that's to be approved now, a "regeneration FAR" — applicable to demolishing and rebuilding — has been planned, to range from 260 to 340. "Larger the plot size, higher the FAR," said the minister, according to a report by NDTV.

Puri also underlined the various development projects that were headed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which is under the Central government.

Puri's address comes at a time when the Congress on Wednesday released the manifesto for Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls (MCD elections) and promised RO water purifiers to the poor and day-boarding at MCD-run schools.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.