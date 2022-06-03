BJP President Nadda To Interact With Head Of Missions On Saturday

The head of missions from nine countries will participate in an interaction with BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday as part of the "Know BJP” initiative launched by the party, the BJP said in a statement said on Friday.

So far, Nadda has interacted with the head of missions from many countries in two rounds, and two more such events are likely to be held on June 13 and 15.

The party has focussed primarily on countries with a sizeable population of the people of Indian origin as part of its outreach.

Under the "Know BJP" initiative, the party presents information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities, a statement has said, adding that Nadda also elaborates on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP in nation building.

