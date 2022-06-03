Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
BJP President Nadda To Interact With Head Of Missions On Saturday

Under the "Know BJP" initiative, the party presents information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities, a statement has said, adding that Nadda also elaborates on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP in nation building.

BJP President J P Nadda PTI

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 9:36 pm

The head of missions from nine countries will participate in an interaction with BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday as part of the "Know BJP” initiative launched by the party, the BJP said in a statement said on Friday. 

So far, Nadda has interacted with the head of missions from many countries in two rounds, and two more such events are likely to be held on June 13 and 15.

The party has focussed primarily on countries with a sizeable population of the people of Indian origin as part of its outreach. 

-With PTI Input

