BJP On Front Foot In Himachal Pradesh Due To Its Excellent Election Management: CM

The BJP has been on the front foot due to its excellent election management which focused on the planning and execution of policies, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

He was addressing a review meeting of the party's election management committee at Parwanoo in Solan district. Thakur congratulated party leaders for their hard work and said the BJP is set to form a strong government in the hill state.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, BJP leaders Dr Rajeev Bindal, Dr Sikandar Kumar, Rajiv Bhardwaj, Pawan Rana and senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey attended the meeting.

Kashyap said BJP is the only political party which works 365 days, whereas all the other parties go to sleep once elections are done.



(With PTI Inputs)