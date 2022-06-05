Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Leader Fadnavis Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor's advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone!"

BJP Leader Fadnavis Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 1:26 pm

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation. Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had earlier also contracted the viral infection in October 2020.On Sunday, the former state chief minister in a tweet said, "I have tested #COVID19 positive and in home isolation.

Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor's advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone!" Earlier, when Fadnavis contracted the infection in 2020, he had undergone treatment in a government hospital.

Related stories

Bullock Cart Races Resumed In Maharashtra Due To Our Efforts: BJP Leader Fadnavis

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Awaiting Discovery: World’s 7th-Most-Spoken Language, Yet Bengali Literature Has Very Little Translations

Awaiting Discovery: World’s 7th-Most-Spoken Language, Yet Bengali Literature Has Very Little Translations

Live Streaming Of Japan Vs Brazil, International Friendly: Watch Neymar And Co In Live Action

Live Streaming Of Japan Vs Brazil, International Friendly: Watch Neymar And Co In Live Action