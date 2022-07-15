BJP Leader Claims Tricolor Thrives In Every J&K Resident's Heart

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina lashed out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday over her "divisive" politics and said the national flag flies and thrives in the heart of everyone in the Union Territory.

Mufti had expressed reservation over the hoisting of the national flag in every house in Jammu and Kashmir under the "Har Ghar Janda" campaign and said, "they are forcing into our houses to hoist the tricolor". "They are not respecting the tricolor this way. We accepted the flag when we went with India. What is this horrible tricolor-hoisting thing," she had said.

Talking to reporters here, Raina said, "The tricolor flies and thrives in the heart of every resident of Jammu and Kashmir. Tiranga is our identity." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the Centre to commemorate 75 glorious years of a progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture, and great achievements.

On the occasion, people all over the country are unfurling the national flag, he said, adding "Similarly, all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir will also unfurl the tricolor at their homes. However, this pious exercise is making former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti restless." Nevertheless, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief must understand that the "tricolor is our identity, it lives in our breath and is our pride", Raina said.

"Mohammad Maqbool Shervani forced the Pakistanis to flee Kashmir in 1947. The tricolor belongs to all of us irrespective of region or religion. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians -- the tricolor flies and thrives in the heart of every resident of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

"Mufti comes up with similar plots every time on such occasions to play her divisive politics. She knows that Jammu & Kashmir is about to witness Assembly polls in the near future and hence, she and others like her are trying to vitiate the atmosphere and make people fight among themselves in the name of region and religion," Raina said.