BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal To Visit Bengal From August 28

Given the task of its organisational affairs in West Bengal and Telangana, BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal will be on a three-day visit to the eastern state from August 28 and visit the southern region later.

Sources said he will attend a training programme in Bengal where BJP leaders from different parts of the state will participate, giving Bansal a chance to interact with the start party's functionaries at one place.

Bansal was recently relieved from his duties as the party's Uttar Pradesh general secretary (organisation) and elevated as a national general secretary.

He has been given the charge of the party's affairs in Bengal, Telangana and Odisha. His visit to Bengal will be the his first after taking over.

Bengal and Telangana are particularly important in the BJP's political plans. While the party's fortunes are seen to have gone down in Bengal after its loss in the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP believes that it has a bright prospect in Telangana and is working overtime to emerge as a potent force there.

