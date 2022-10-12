Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Walks With Kin Of Organ Donors

About 30 'Bharat Yatris', who are marching with the former Congress President have pledged their eyes for donation, the party said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi, leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, walked along with organ donors Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 3:41 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Wednesday walked along with the families of people, who donated their organs, to emphasise the importance of organ donation.

About 30 'Bharat Yatris', who are marching with the former Congress President have pledged their eyes for donation, the party said.

According to a release, organ donors, whose family members walked with Rahul Gandhi  are- late National Film Award winning Best Actor Sanchari Vijay who died in a motorcycle accident. Rakshitha, a PUC student from Chikkamagaluru district who had suffered a head injury after falling off a bus and  Veda Manjunath, who had an accident on Hubballi Dharwad bypass Highway.

The yatra began at 6:40 am on its 35th day from Challakere and will traverse through the historic Chitradurga district throughout the day.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Leading Bharat Jodo Yatra Walked Organ Donors Bharat Yatris Donation National Film Award Families Importance Of Donation Awareness
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA