Bengaluru: South India's First Double-Decker Rail-Cum-Road Flyover Opens For Trial Run

The double-decker rail-cum-road flyover in Karnataka's Bengaluru was partially opened on Wednesday for a trial run for the public, officials said, adding that it will be opened officially for vehicular movement only on one side.
The flyover, which is the first of its kind for South India, has been built by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at a cost of Rs 449 crore and stretches from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board, and is part of the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro.
Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar conducted a 'trial walk' on the newly built flyover. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and other officials also joined the event.
DK Shivakumar said the double-decker flyover model would be followed for the future metro lines.
The double-decker flyover would benefit about 30 per cent of the people who commute towards Hosur Road, DK Shivakumar said.
This will help people of Electronic city, HSR Layout and Mahadevapura, he said.
A plan at the cost of Rs 5,475 crore has been conceived to build a 9.5 km elevated 5 lane road in Bengaluru, he added.
According to Metro officials, the Central Silk Board Junction intersects with both the Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road. It is the busiest junction of Bengaluru city, which has a large volume of vehicular movement and is a bottleneck for traffic flow.
The rail-cum-road flyover has been built to ease the traffic congestion at the Central Silk Board Junction from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board with loops and ramps.