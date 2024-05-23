National

Bengaluru: 3 'Reputed' Hotels Receive Bomb Threat, Police Rushed

The bomb threat to the hotels in Bengaluru comes amid a series of similar threats to establishments in Delhi and other cities in the country

The bomb threat to the hotels in Bengaluru comes amid a series of similar threats to establishments in Delhi and other cities in the country
A bomb threat mail was sent to three reputed hotels including in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Thursday, officers said. The Oterra in the city was among the three hotels that received bomb threat.

Teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at The Oterra hotel, DCP South East Bengaluru said.

A bomb threat on Wednesday sent alarm bells ringing in the North Block, which houses the home ministry office in Delhi, but was declared a hoax after nothing objectionable was found, officials said.

The threat was received through an email around 3.30 pm by a senior officer posted at the ministry, according to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.

ALSO READ | Bomb Threat To 200 Delhi Schools: What Really Happened

On April 30, more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1.

Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, North Block On High Alert

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14.

The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.

In March this year, reports said Karnataka government received a threatening email, warning of an explosion in Bengaluru. The email that surfaced on March 5 stated the explosion would rock the city at 2.48 pm on Saturday, March 9, an indiatoday.in report had said.

The mail was reportedly addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Home Minister, and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, and was sent by a person named Shahid Khan.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: Explosion At Popular Rameshwaram Cafe Injures 9, CM Confirms Bomb Blast

The email had threatened that explosions could hit crowded places such as restaurants, temples, buses, or trains. The sender warned of planting bombs during public events, writing that the perpetrators demanded a ransom of $2.5 million dollars (more than Rs 20 crore) to not carry out the explosion.

The alleged threat email came days after the bomb blast that took at the popular Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru.

