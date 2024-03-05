Bengaluru Gets Bomb Threat Days After Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

The Karnataka government has received a threatening email, warning of an explosion in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon, a report said. The email stated the explosion would rock the city at 2.48 pm on Saturday, the indiatoday.in report said.

The mail was reportedly addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Home Minister, and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, and was sent by a person named Shahid Khan.

According to the email, the explosion could hit crowded places such as restaurants, temples, buses, or trains. The sender warned of planting bombs during public events, writing that the perpetrators demanded a ransom of $2.5 million dollars (more than Rs 20 crore) to not carry out the explosion.