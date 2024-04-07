National

Bengaluru In Double Trouble: Record High-Temperature Amid Water Scarcity| All You Need To Know

As per reports, over the past few days, Bengaluru has been recording daytime temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius and therefore is eventually inching towards its highest-ever recorded April temperature of - 39.2 degrees in 2016. The city is now earnestly waiting for the first spell of summer showers which is expected around April 14.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Adding to its persisting water scarcity-related issues, Bengaluru, the city known for its comfortable weather, is now also reeling under record-breaking high temperatures. As per reports, over the past few days, the city has been recording daytime temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius and therefore is eventually inching close to its highest-ever recorded April temperature - 39.2 degrees in 2016.

The city, known as the IT hub of the nation, is now earnestly waiting for the first spell of summer showers which is expected around April 14.

Reasons behind the soaring mercury

Delineating the primary contributing factors, weather scientist Dr N Puviarasan from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Bengaluru received less rainfall from the North-east monsoon last year.

"There was no rain in Bengaluru in the winter either, mainly due to climate change and El Nino conditions," he said. For the uninitiated, an El Nino effect is directly associated with weaker monsoon winds and less rainfall.

Dr Puviarasan also underlined to how rapid urbanisation was also linked to the high temperatures in the city.

How are the residents coping with the heat?

While explaining their predicaments stemming from the remarkable shift in temperature, the residents informed they have been forced to change their routines to escape the heat.

"It has changed my entire routine. I used to go for walks after lunch. Now it's so horrible, I cannot even step out of office. Sitting in the AC is the only option," a resident said, as per a report by NDTV.

Furthermore, another resident said she was constantly hydrating herself to stay fit amid the heat. "We are also experiencing a huge water problem in Bengaluru."

