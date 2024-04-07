National

Bengaluru In Double Trouble: Record High-Temperature Amid Water Scarcity| All You Need To Know

As per reports, over the past few days, Bengaluru has been recording daytime temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius and therefore is eventually inching towards its highest-ever recorded April temperature of - 39.2 degrees in 2016. The city is now earnestly waiting for the first spell of summer showers which is expected around April 14.