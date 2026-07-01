Bengal: Fire at Naptha Pipeline in Haldia Brought Under Control After 18 Hours

They said water was being sprayed around the area to contain the rising temperature and prevent the pipeline from rupturing.
One person died, and more than 20 others were injured in the fire that erupted in the early hours of Tuesday.
"The fire has been brought under control. Cooling operations are continuing, and all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that the fire doesn't reemerge," a senior police officer told PTI.
District Magistrate Niranjan Kumar, Superintendent of Police Anshuman Saha and local MLA Pradip Bijli visited the site to assess the situation.
Families affected by the incident have been accommodated at a relief camp.
A probe has been ordered into the incident by the Purba Midnapore district administration, and the inquiry is being conducted under the supervision of the Haldia Sub-Divisional Officer.
"We are examining all possible angles. It is too early to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. A detailed investigation has been initiated, and appropriate action will follow based on the findings," a senior police officer said.
The blaze also affected train services as a railway line passes close to the petrochemical complex.