Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported

The accident took place in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section under Lumding division. According to railway officials, Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Train have already left for the site from Lumding along with senior officials of the division to supervise the rescue and restoration works.