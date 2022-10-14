Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Assam: Over 500 People Rendered Homeless By Brahmaputra Erosion

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 8:51 pm

Over 500 people in Assam's Morigaon district were rendered homeless due to heavy erosion by the Brahmaputra river, officials said on Friday.

The river swallowed about a 3 km area, including cropland, roads, and houses around Murkata village, they said.

Around 80 domestic animals were killed, and the century-old Durga temple of the village was also swallowed by the river, they added. 

The homeless people are at present living on a roadside in the Mayong area of the Morigaon district, and in the Chandrapur area in the neighboring Kamrup Metro district. They have been provided with tarpaulins and other relief materials, officials said.

The Water Resources Department is working to arrest the erosion, but the situation is yet to be brought under control, they said.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, a habitat of the famed one-horned rhinoceros, was also under threat by unabated erosion, forest officials said.

(Inputs from  PTI)

