Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Logs 36 Fresh COVID Cases, Two Deaths

The day’s positivity rate also increased to 0.75 per cent on Tuesday compared to 0.55 per cent the previous day.

Assam Logs 36 Fresh COVID Cases, Two Deaths
Positivity rate rises in Assam PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 7:52 pm

Assam recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, eight more than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 7,24,013, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at two for the third consecutive day.

The day’s positivity rate also increased to 0.75 per cent on Tuesday compared to 0.55 per cent the previous day. The number of sample tests came down to 4,794 on Tuesday against 5,119 on Monday. Assam has been reporting fresh infections below 50 for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati, recorded the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 18 infections. Dibrugarh and Dima Hasao reported two COVID-19 deaths during the day, pushing the death toll to 6,635. The death rate in the state remained at 0.92 per cent while the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons continued to be at 1,347.

Related stories

Assam Logs 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

Assam Lifts All COVID Restrictions From Tuesday

Indian Youth Congress Protests Over Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

As many as 104 patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, an increase from 55 on Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients who recuperated from the disease in the state has risen to 7,15,615 with the recovery rate at 98.84 per cent. The active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 416 on Tuesday, a slight decrease from 486 the previous day. The NHM bulletin also said 4,30,75,552 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Surge Coronavirus Assam Guwahati
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

513 Students Get 662 Offers At Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore

513 Students Get 662 Offers At Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore

Bengal Logs 236 New Covid cases, 9 Deaths

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Fourth Phase Of UP Polls: 57.45 Pc Voting Recorded Till 5 PM

UP Elections 2022: Will The 'Holy' Cow Hurt BJP In Uttar Pradesh?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling