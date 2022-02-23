Assam Logs 36 Fresh COVID Cases, Two Deaths

Assam recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, eight more than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 7,24,013, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at two for the third consecutive day.

The day’s positivity rate also increased to 0.75 per cent on Tuesday compared to 0.55 per cent the previous day. The number of sample tests came down to 4,794 on Tuesday against 5,119 on Monday. Assam has been reporting fresh infections below 50 for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati, recorded the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 18 infections. Dibrugarh and Dima Hasao reported two COVID-19 deaths during the day, pushing the death toll to 6,635. The death rate in the state remained at 0.92 per cent while the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons continued to be at 1,347.

As many as 104 patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, an increase from 55 on Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients who recuperated from the disease in the state has risen to 7,15,615 with the recovery rate at 98.84 per cent. The active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 416 on Tuesday, a slight decrease from 486 the previous day. The NHM bulletin also said 4,30,75,552 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

