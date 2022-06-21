Assam Flood Situation Remains Critical, NDRF Men From Bhubaneswar Rushed To State’s Barak Valley

Assam's flood situation which have claimed 82 lives till now, remained critical with the River Brahmaputra and Barak along with its tributaries in spate on Tuesday, affecting some 48 lakh people.

Some 11 people died and seven were reported missing during the last 24 hour.

Officials said NDRF personnel from Bhubaneswar have been rushed to Cachar to assist in rescue operations.

The situation in the two districts of Karimganj and Cachar in Barak Valley remained grim with the rising waters of the Barak and Kushiyara flooding the bowl like valley. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that four units of the NDRF have been rushed to Silchar from Bhubaneswar to carry out rescue operations.

''Four units of the NDRF from Bhubaneswar with a total of 105 personnel have been sent to Silchar to carry out rescue operations in Barak Valley'', he said, thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this ''prompt help".

Some 2,07,143 people in Cachar and 1,33,865 people in Karimganj have been affected.

A total population of nearly 48 lakhs have been affected in 32 of the 36 districts of the state so far, in the second wave of floods.

Among the worst affected districts Barpeta with a population of 12,30,721 reeling under flood waters followed by Darrang with 4,69,241 and Bajali with 3,38515, according to the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The devastating floods, caused by incessant rainfall, has affected 125 revenue circles and 5,424 villages, while 2,31,819 inmates have taken shelter in 810 relief camps. Relief materials were distributed to other affected people who are not sheltering in relief camps through 615 relief distribution centres/ points opened temporarily.

Agencies engaged in rescue of marooned people have evacuated 11,292 people and 27,086 animals in the past 24 hours.

According to the bulletin of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the river Kopili was flowing above the high flood level at Kampur in Nagaon district while the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Kamrup, Goalpara and Dhubri along with the rivers Puthimari, Pagladia, Beki Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level.

Urban flooding was also reported from Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup (Metro) and Karimganj while landslides had occurred at Kamrup and Karimganj during the day.

A total crop area of 1,13,485.37 hectares and 33,84,326 animals have been affected while 5,232 animals have been washed away.

Two embankments were breached, 349 roads, and 16 bridges have been damaged during the day, the bulletin added.

In Kaziranga National Park, 42 of the total 233 camps have been inundated by the flood water with eight animals dying due to drowning and vehicle hit so far while 12, including nine hog deer and three pythons have been rescued by forest officials.

In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, 14 of the total 25 camps have been inundated though there are no reports of animal casualty so far.

Large-scale erosion of river banks was reported from Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Meanwhile, North East Frontier Railways has cancelled, short terminated or diverted several trains following damages caused to railway tracks due to flood induced breaches in Chaparmukh – Kampur; Chaparmukh - Senchoa sections of Lumding and Harisinga - Tangla section of Rangiya divisions in the state on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

