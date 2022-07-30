Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Ashok Gehlot Announces Two-year Relaxation For Upcoming Job Recruitments

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced an age relaxation for candidates appearing in the upcoming competitive examinations for jobs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 5:00 pm

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced an age relaxation of two years for candidates in the upcoming competitive examinations for jobs.

 He said various recruitment examinations could not be conducted for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Due to corona pandemic, competitive examinations for jobs could not be conducted on time for two years, so candidates will be given two years relaxation in upper age limit in upcoming competitive examinations," Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier this month, Gehlot had said the state government has given jobs to about 1.25 lakh people so far in its current tenure, while about one lakh jobs are under process. Another one lakh jobs were announced in the budget of 2022-23. He had said recruitment examinations will be conducted to ensure people get jobs on time. 

