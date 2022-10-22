Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Okays Celebration Of Chhath Puja Along Yamuna Ghats

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot to allow the celebration of Chhath Puja at different ghats along the Yamuna in Delhi, an official statement said.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 10:08 am

The Chhath festival is set to get back its old flavour and will be celebrated this year along the Yamuna at all the 1,100 ghats in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot to allow the celebration of Chhath Puja at different ghats along the Yamuna in Delhi, an official statement said.

In view of the approval, directions have been issued to all district magistrates that additional measures may be taken for ensuring that no polluting material is immersed in the river, it said.

Measures including banners, posters, audio messages at sites, deployment of CDVs may be employed for ensuring the guidelines issued by the NGT, it added.

Earlier, a concern had been conveyed regarding construction of Puja ghats near the Yamuna and the offerings by the devotees at such ghats, which might lead to pollution in the river.

Various orders/instructions issued by the National Green Tribunal as well as the directions issued by National Mission for Clean Ganga had been brought to the notice of the government, the statement said.

This year, the government has set up 1,100 ghats along the river. Chatth Puja is traditionally celebrated by offering water to the 'Sun God' and no other material is required to be offered or immersed in rivers, canals and ponds.

The district administration will also ensure that messages for following the guidelines for cleanliness of the Yamuna, apart from other usual messages, may also be displayed on LED systems at all Chhath ghats on the Yamuna, the statement said.

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh Not ‘Punj-aap’: Are Hills Of Himachal Too High For Arvind Kejriwal's Party?

Old Pension Scheme To Be Restored In Punjab; Will Do It In Gujarat And Himachal Pradesh Too If Voted To Power: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Urges PM Narendra Modi To Work Together To Improve India's Schools; BJP Says Delhi Education In Miserable State

Deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers shall also be done at all ghats to facilitate the movement of devotees, it said.

"Chhath Puja will be celebrated like before on the ghats of Yamuna. Orders have been given to all the officers that all arrangements be made to ensure that Yamuna is not polluted," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Thanking the chief minister, Gahlot tweeted, "I thank Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal for allowing Chhath Puja on the ghats of Yamuna. With the blessings of Chhathi Maiyya, we will ensure this time a grand celebration of Chhath Puja at all the 1,100 Ghats in Delhi." 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Chhath Festival Yamuna Ghats Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot District Magistrates National Green Tribunal Civil Defence Volunteers
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand Eye Winning Start

T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand Eye Winning Start

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live