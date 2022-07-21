Arunachal Registers 54 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rose to 65,088 on Thursday as 54 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases since July 1 after remaining virus-free for the last couple of months.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 11, followed by eight in Lohit and six in Leparada.

The state now has 262 active cases, while 64,530 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 49 on Wednesday, he said, adding that the discharge rate was at 99.14 percent.

The Capital Complex region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 71, followed by Lohit (37) and Namsai (35).

The state has thus far tested over 12.79 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 366 on Wednesday, he said.

Over 17.76 lakh people have been inoculated so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Dimong Padung said.

