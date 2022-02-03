Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Arunachal Pradesh Reports 237 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two New Fatalities

The state currently has 2,375 active COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh Reports 237 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two New Fatalities
Covid cases tally rises in Arunachal Pradesh Photograph by V.V. Biju

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 10:06 am

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 62,893 after 237 more people tested positive for the infection, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 290, a senior health official said on Thursday. A 61-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from the Capital Complex Region, died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital at Chimpu, near here, on Tuesday due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state currently has 2,375 active COVID-19 cases, while 60,228 people have recuperated from the disease thus far in the state, including 357 on Wednesday, the official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state marginally improved to 95.76 per cent from 95.55 per cent the previous day, he said.

Of the 237 new cases, 56 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 46 in Lower Subansiri, 19 in East Siang, 17 in Namsai and 15 in West Kameng district. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 810, followed by Lower Subansiri at 263, West Kameng (146), Papumpare (128) and East Siang at 112 cases.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Nashik Records 1,086 COVID-19Cases; Six Deaths

Market Associations In Delhi Urge Govt To Withdraw Night Curfew As Covid Cases Decline

Review Coverage Of Covid Second Dose Amongst Adolescents Daily: Centre To States, UTs

A total of 12,42,947 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 2,206 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio dipped to 10.74 per cent from 13.07 per cent the previous day. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,83,073 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far.

At least 50,303 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 17,475 senior citizens have received the booster jab. Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government has extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till February 14 with certain modifications, one of which is permission for vaccinated teenagers to attend physical classes in schools.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Can't Play With Careers Of Students: SC Refuses To Postpone GATE Exam

Can't Play With Careers Of Students: SC Refuses To Postpone GATE Exam

Jaishankar Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Pakistan Brought Closer' Remark

Covid-19 News India: 1,72,433 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 1,008 Deaths

Assam Reports 1,028 New Covid Cases, 18 More Deaths

PM's Statement In Context Of Union Budget Contrary To Reality: Gehlot

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations