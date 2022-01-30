Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 326 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,143 active COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 326 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality
Arunachal logs more single day recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 2:25 pm

Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 379 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 326 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Sunday. The fresh cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 61,953, he said.

"Altogether, 58,524 people have recovered from the disease so far," State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate currently is 94.46 per cent, he said. "The COVID-19 death toll in the Northeastern state rose to 286 after a person succumbed to the infection on January 28," the SSO said.

A 78-year-old man from East Siang district died due to Cardio-pulmonary failure with Covid Pneumonia, the official said. Of the 326 new cases, 132 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 36 in West Kameng, 33 in Papumpare, 21 in Lower Subansiri and 20 from East Siang district. Two NDRF personnel were among the new patients, he said.

Related stories

Assam Logs 2,294 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths

Maha Logs 27,971 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Fatalities

At 33, Guj Sees Sharp Rise In Daily COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Fall Below 12,000 For First Time In Two Weeks

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,143 active COVID-19 cases. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,338, followed by Lower Subansiri at 203, West Kameng at 175, Namsai at 148 and 143 each at Lower Dibang Valley and Papumpare districts respectively.

Over 12.36 lakh samples have been tested for the infection in the state, including 1,276 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 25.54 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,74,963 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far. At least 46,992 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 16,165 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

'Hindutvawadis' Feel Mahatma Gandhi Is No More, But He Is Alive Where There Is Truth: Rahul

'Hindutvawadis' Feel Mahatma Gandhi Is No More, But He Is Alive Where There Is Truth: Rahul

How Shaheen Bagh Challenged Stereotypes About Muslim Women 

Make In India, Atmanirbhar Bharat New Definitions Of Mahatma Gandhi's Swadeshi Movement: Amit Shah

Daily COVID-19 Cases Shoot Up In Pondy, 5 More Deaths

MVA Is Maharashtra's Political Future; No Room For Sena- BJP Reunion, Says Sanjay Raut

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi