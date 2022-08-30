Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Andhra Pradesh Governor Links Aadhaar With Voter ID, Calls It Good Electoral Reform

The Governor called it a "good electoral reform" and said it would prevent misuse of voting right. In a democracy like ours, the right to vote is a weapon in the hands of voters and every voter should come forward and voluntarily link the voter ID with Aadhaar, though it is not mandatory.

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 6:45 pm

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan on Tuesday linked their Aadhaar numbers with the voter ID, as part of a time-bound drive launched by the Election Commission of India.

The Governor called it a "good electoral reform" and said it would prevent misuse of voting right. "In a democracy like ours, the right to vote is a weapon in the hands of voters and every voter should come forward and voluntarily link the voter ID with Aadhaar, though it is not mandatory," the Governor said on the occasion.

AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena explained to the Governor the process of linking Aadhaar with the voter ID. According to Meena, the ECI launched a time-bound drive on August 1 for collection of Aadhaar number of the existing electors till March 2023.

"Furnishing of Aadhaar number is purely voluntary. Objective of the programme is to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll," Mukesh clarified. As per the amended Representation of People Act, 1960, even new voters would be required to furnish their Aadhaar number.

Electoral registration forms were made simpler and user-friendly for the purpose. A new Form 6B has been introduced for collecting the Aadhaar number of existing electors, according to the CEO. Special Chief Secretary to Governor R P Sisodia, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao and other officials were present.

(With PTI inputs)

