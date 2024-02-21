Ameen Sayani, Legendary Radio Presenter, Passes Away At 91

Legendary radio presenter Ameen Sayani, known for being the voice of 'Binaca Geetmala' programme, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91. Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in South Mumbai but could not be saved.
Ameen Sayani, considered one of the most imitated announcers even today, was known for his style of addressing the crowd with "Behno aur Bhaiyo " (sisters and brothers) as against the traditional "Bhaiyo aur Bahno".
Ameen Sayani has produced, compered/spoken for over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 spots/jingles since 1951.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Ameen Sayani's death and said his golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations.
In another major loss to the country, eminent jurist senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away on Wednesday at the age of 95. Fali S Nariman was unwell for the past few days and passed away at 12:45 am on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.
Born in 1929, Fali S Nariman practiced law for more than 70 years. He was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated senior advocate in the 1961.
He was a senior advocate to the Supreme Court of India since 1972 and was the President of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010. He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972, when he moved from Bombay to Delhi.