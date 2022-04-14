Ambedkar Jayanti: Leaders Pay Tributes to BR Ambedkar, PM Modi Says His Contributions Indelible To India’s Progress

Leaders from across the political spectrum on Thursday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, whose birth anniversary on 14 April is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Ambedkar made indelible contributions to India’s progress.

Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet, "Humble tributes to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti! Strong advocate of social justice, Babasaheb laid the foundations of modern India as the maker of Constitution. Let's contribute to the making of inclusive society by walking on his ideal of "first Indian, later Indian as well, and Indian in the end too"."

Vide President M Venkaiah Naidu said in a tweet, "I salute the life's struggle for an equal society of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji on his birth anniversary, the maker of our Constitution, social reformer. It's your only vision that has made our Constitution the guiding document for the country's social, economic, and political justice."

Sharing a quote from Ambedkar, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On Ambedkar jayanti, let us all pledge to purge that vile and preserve our Constitution."

The quote from Ambedkar shared by Kharge read, "If things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is, that Man was vile."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution."

#AmbedkarJayanti

In a series of tweets, hailing Ambedkar's role in the making of the Constitution and his work for Dalits, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said, "Parties and governments with casteist mindsets may violate Dr Ambedkar's struggle and messages and may harass and do injustice with his followers but the BSP movement for their self-respect and pride will not stop."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet called Ambedkar a "national hero" and "architect of modern India."

बाबा साहेब अम्बेडकर जी भारतीय संविधान के रचयिता होने के साथ-साथ आधुनिक भारत के शिल्पी भी थे। उन्होंने कई संस्थाओं की आधारशिला रखी जिनके ऊपर भारत का निर्माण हुआ है। उन्होंने सामाजिक समरसता को बढ़ावा दिया। ऐसे महान राष्ट्रनायक अंबेडकर जी को उनकी जयंती पर मैं स्मरण और नमन करता हूँ।

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, "Let's make an India where every child gets good education. That will be the true tribute to Babasaheb."