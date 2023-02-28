Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Air India: Insect Found In Business Class Food Of Mumbai-Chennai Flight

The tweet of the unhygienic food posted by the business class passenger travelling from Mumbai to Chennai has created a buzz on social media.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 12:54 pm

After the much criticised incident where a male passenger urinated on an elederly co-passenger in a New York- New Delhi flight, Air India is again making headlines for all the wong reasons.

This time it is due to a tweet by a passenger about insect in food. The tweet of the unhygienic food posted by the business class passenger travelling from Mumbai to Chennai.has created a buzz on social media.

The passenger, Mahavir Jain, posted the video of the same on social media.

"@airindiain insect in the meal served in business class. Doesn't look like hygiene was taken. My flight was AI671 -Mumbai to chennai. Seat 2C," he wrote in the caption.

Responding to the same, the Tata-owned carrier said they follow strict measures to ensure hygiene.

"Dear Mr. Jain, we're sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process." They also asked the passenger to share his details so that the catering team can do an "immediate review and action".

Chef Sanjeev Kappor reported a similar incident

Recently, chef Sanjeev Kapoor also reported a similar incident and slammed the airline regarding the food served on the flight.

He shared pictures of the meal and questioned "Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??"

''Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev, Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo, Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze," he wrote in the caption. 

In response, Air India responded, ''Sir, your feedback is paramount to us. We're continually upgrading our services and from tomorrow this sector will be catered to by our partners Taj Sats and Ambassador. Trust you will have a better experience with the food onboard going forward!''

Mr Kapoor said that he appreciates the carrier's response.

"I mean well & sincerely hope there is a thorough audit of services so that flyers consistently get a great experience.  I will continue to support all sincere efforts. Today's flight; service by crew and on time performance deserve a Thumbs Up," he said on Twitter. 

(With PTI Inputs)

