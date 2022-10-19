Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Aeroplanes Will Be Manufactured In Gujarat Soon, Says PM Modi

In a statement on Wednesday, Narendra Modi expressed confidence that aircraft will soon be manufactured in Gujarat and their spare parts will be manufactured in Rajkot.

Aeroplanes Will Be Manufactured In Gujarat Soon, Says PM Modi
Aeroplanes Will Be Manufactured In Gujarat Soon, Says PM Modicelled after lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 8:33 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that aeroplanes will soon be manufactured in Gujarat and their spare parts will be made at Rajkot in the state.

He was addressing a gathering in the Race Course area of Rajkot city after launching a host of projects, including houses for the economically weaker sections. 

Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by December end. 

Praising the engineering industry in Rajkot district during his address, Modi said, "Aeroplanes will be manufactured in Gujarat soon and their spare parts will be made in Rajkot."        

Some leaders built bungalows for themselves after coming into politics, but did not do anything for the poor, he said without mentioning anyone. 

"They came into politics and built their bungalows, but never thought of improving the conditions of those living in slums. I have taken up the work of building houses for the poor" he said.

On the occasion, he handed over the possession of nearly 1,100 houses built under the 'Light House" project to the beneficiaries. 

Before the rally, the PM also led a roadshow from the airport to the Race Course ground. 

Related stories

From Tipu Sultan To Now Kempegowda: BJP’s Uphill Battle To Woo Voters Ahead Of Karnataka Elections 2023

Delhi All Set For Civic Polls: MCD Elections, Delimitation And Reaction Of Political Parties

A Look Back At History Of Congress Presidential Elections As Party Awaits New Chief

Tags

National Aeroplanes/Flights Gujarat PM Modi Rajkot City Aircraft Narendra Modi Politics Assembly Elections
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured

J&K: Grenade Attack On Police Post In Ramban, No One Injured