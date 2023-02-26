Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Active Covid Cases In Country Climb To 2,149

Active Covid Cases In Country Climb To 2,149

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,017), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

Covid scare
Fresh Covid cases in India Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 7:00 pm

India logged 218 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 2,149, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,769 with five new deaths reported. While four deaths were reconciled by Kerala, one fatality was reported by Sikkim in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,017), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,099 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

