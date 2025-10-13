Aaj Tak Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap Booked by Ludhiana Police Over Alleged Remarks on Valmiki

FIR filed against Kashyap, India Today Group chairman Aroon Purie, and the network following complaint by Valmiki community.

aaj tak anchor anjana om kashyap fir ludhiana police case valmiki community outrage
The organisation said the remarks were “deeply insulting” and hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community across India. Photo: X
Summary
  • Ludhiana police register FIR against Anjana Om Kashyap over alleged remarks on Valmiki.

  • BHAVADHAS demands immediate arrest and apology from the anchor.

  • TV Today Network denies allegations, calling clips misleading and selective.

Ludhiana police have registered a case against Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, India Today Group chairman Aroon Purie, and the media company Living Media India Limited over alleged derogatory remarks against the ancient-era saint Valmiki, Indian Express reported.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed following a complaint by the Bharatiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj (BHAVADHAS), which claimed that Kashyap made offensive statements about Valmiki during a programme aired on the channel’s official social media pages, including Facebook. The organisation said the remarks were “deeply insulting” and hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community across India.

BHAVADHAS demanded Kashyap’s immediate arrest and an apology for the alleged comments. Chaudhary Yashpal, the group’s national coordinator and a Ludhiana resident, stated, “We demand immediate arrest of Kashyap, and she also must apologise for her words uttered against Valmiki on a national channel.”

Vijay Daanav, BHAVADHAS chief coordinator, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, and chairman of Punjab Government’s Dalit Vikas Board, also called for her arrest, saying, “We want immediate arrest of Kashyap for insulting Valmiki ji and hurting our sentiments.”

The FIR has been registered under Sections 299 of the Indian Penal Code for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and Section 3(1)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO of division number 4 police station, told Indian Express that the investigation will be handled by a DSP-rank officer as per provisions of the SC/ST Act, and the file has been forwarded to the Ludhiana Police Commissioner’s office.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the case was filed after taking legal advice, adding that at least 13 Dalit/SC organisations had raised concerns over the tone and language used by the anchor during the broadcast. He confirmed that the probe is ongoing.

According to Indian Express, whilst, responding to the FIR, Kashyap and TV Today Network Limited denied the allegations. In a statement, they said the programme was “respectful and balanced, conducted in full adherence to journalistic ethics and with complete regard for all faiths and communities.” Kashyap’s statement claimed that selectively edited clips circulating online misrepresented the content and intent of the show and urged their immediate withdrawal. The network said it would approach the court to seek legal protection and redress against what it described as “false and misconceived allegations.”

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

