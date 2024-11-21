National

A Young Girl's Brutal Murder, And An 18-Year Perseverance For Justice

About two decades ago, a couple from Kasargod in Kerala, mired in poverty, sent their teenage daughter to work as a babysitter; unimaginable tragedy followed.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Moithu and his wife Aisha, mourning the loss of their daughter Safia.
Moithu and his wife Aisha, mourning the loss of their daughter Safia after two decades of delayed justice. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Introduction

On November 11, 2024 a small, tense crowd gathered on the premises of the session's court Kasargodu, anticipation etched on their faces as they waited for the legal proceedings. Television cameras stood ready and journalists clutched their microphones, sensing the gravity of the moments about to unfold.

At two in the afternoon, Moithu and his wife Aisha, accompanied by their legal counsel, completed the necessary paperwork with trembling hands. They were then presented with a small box, its weight belying its size, much like the burden they had carried for nearly two decades. The members of the action council, who had steadfastly fought for justice alongside the elderly couple, formed a protective circle around them.

The two of them opened the box to reveal a small package wrapped in pristine white cloth. As the fabric fell away, it unveiled a child's skull that bore silent testimony to a life cut tragically short. Aisha broke down, as did Moithu, despite his attempts to maintain composure. The action council members stood in respectful silence. 

This was all that remained of Moithu and Aisha’s beloved Safiya, their firstborn, who was killed at the age of 13 in 2006.  After eighteen years, the skull—kept as a piece of evidence throughout the prolonged legal battle for justice—had finally been returned to her parents. This marked the close of an excruciating chapter in the lives of Moithu and Aisha, who, burdened by poverty, had reluctantly sent Safiya to work as a domestic help.

null - null
The Socio-Economic Impact Of Conflict On Children’s Education And Small Businesses In Manipur

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

In 2006, Moithu, a daily wage labourer, and Aisha, were approached by their neighbour, Moithu Haji, with a proposal to send Safiya to work as a babysitter for a wealthy family. Despite their dire poverty, the couple initially refused. However, Moithu Haji persisted, assuring them that Safiya would also be sent to school and that her only responsibility would be babysitting the family's young children, and no other household chores required. Hoping their daughter would have the opportunity to get an education, Moithu and Aisha reluctantly agreed. Soon after, K.C. Hamsa, a contractor from Kasargod with businesses in Karnataka and Goa, and his wife Maimoona, came to their home and left with Safiya.   

Initially, Moithu and Aisha kept regular contact with Safiya over the phone. However, they noticed a worrying change—Safiya, who used to speak freely, became increasingly reserved, often limiting her responses to "yes" and "no". Concerned, the couple repeatedly asked Hamsa and his family to return Safiya. Instead of complying, Hamsa took Safiya to his apartment in Goa, informing her parents that his family had relocated there and taken Safiya along. Neither Hamsa nor Maimoona had sought the parents’ permission to move their child to Goa.

Moithu and Aisha soon realised that all the promises made to them were false. Safiya was not sent to school and was forced to take on the demanding tasks of a domestic helper in addition to babysitting. Moithu repeatedly urged Hamsa to send Safiya back. However, the couple lacked the means to travel to Goa and meet their daughter in person. Each time Moithu requested her return, Hamsa would make empty promises.   

On December 20, 2006, Hamsa called Moithu, asking him to come to his house in Kasargod. Hoping to finally see his daughter, Moithu rushed there, only to be told that Safiya was missing. Hamsa claimed that Safiya had been playing in the courtyard with their child when she disappeared. Heartbroken, Moithu refused to leave without Safiya. After much persuasion, Hamsa and two other men from his house accompanied him to Athur Police Station to file a missing person report. A shattered Moithu returned home after filing the complaint.  

Struggling to process what had happened, Moithu couldn’t bring himself to inform Aisha that Safiya was missing. Two days later, the couple was summoned to the Athur Police Station, where Hamsa was present. The police accused Moithu of hiding Safiya for financial gain and filing a false complaint. They threatened to imprison him and locked him up in a cell. Overwhelmed by grief and shock, Aisha and their younger son broke down in tears, pleading for his release. Eventually, the officers let Moithu go.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Briefs Media At Dargah Shah-e-Mardan On WAQF Board Bill Issue - (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Waqf Land Disputes: Igniting Communal Fire In Kerala And Karnataka

BY Shahina K. K.

The Action Council’s Role

“After Moithu was released from the station, he met with some of us. Understanding the seriousness of the situation, we feared that the local police would not properly investigate the case. As a result, we formed an action council led by several local activists,” says Subair Paduppu, a social activist and active member of the council.

The action council organised large protests demanding a proper investigation into Safiya's disappearance and declared an indefinite Satyagraha. “The Satyagraha lasted for 120 continuous days. Many people, including those from outside Kasargod, came to join us at the protest site. The entire local community took the issue as their own and expressed their support. We didn’t stop the Satyagraha even after the Crime Branch took over the investigation. We feared that if the pressure eased, the investigation would get nowhere,” recalls Subair, who was involved throughout.

Seven leaders of the action council—Ambalathara Kunjikrishnan, Ajith Kumar Azad, Vijayalakshmi, Abdulkhader, M. Sulphath, Narayan Periya, and Subair—together filed a petition in court to demand a proper investigation. “We were all there, but I would say that the unyielding determination and courage shown by Safiya’s mother, Aisha, was the real driving force behind our struggle,” says Subair.

A painting of the 'Tiger of Mysore': Tipu Sultan - null
How Tipu Sultan Died? Revisiting The Life Of 'Tiger Of Mysore' Ahead Of Karnataka Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Story of the Cold-blooded Murder

After being taken in by Hamsa and Maimoona, Safiya had endured numerous hardships. She had to be a babysitter and do arduous household chores as well. She was scared and unhappy. 

The judgement issued by the Kasargod Sessions Court on July 16, 2015, sentencing Hamsa to death, gives the details: 

On December 15, 2006, while Maimoona and the children were away, Hamsa accidentally spilled a vessel of boiling rice water on Safiya, who was cleaning the kitchen. Despite her severe burn injuries, Hamsa avoided taking her to the hospital, fearing legal repercussions for employing a minor as a domestic worker. Deprived of medical attention, Safiya became delirious. Hamsa then took her to another apartment, where he delivered fatal blows to her neck with a chopper, resulting in her death.

To cover up the crime, he chopped up her body and the pieces were put in bags, which were carried in a car and driven down the Goa-Belgaum National Highway. Abdulla, a friend of Hamsa’s, the fourth accused in the case, also was there to aid him. While reaching a forest area, they threw the bags away, but collected them back due to the apprehension that someone had seen them. The bags were shifted to a site under the control and supervision of Abdulla at Mollem in Goa. The bags were buried in a deep pit at this location. 

Five days after committing the murder, Hamsa contacted Moithu and claimed that Safiya was missing, stating that she had disappeared from his house in Kasargod. To support his story, Hamsa enlisted the help of a local police officer to fabricate evidence. He collaborated with P.N. Gopalakrishnan, the then ASI investigating Safiya's disappearance, to alter the Majoli Check Post register. The original entry of "2+1" was changed to "3+1" to falsely indicate that Safiya had accompanied Hamsa on his return journey from Goa to Kasargod.

Due to the immense pressure mounted by the action council, the investigation was handed over to the crime branch. 

A Case that Rested Solely on Forensic Evidence

The investigation team had to start from scratch, as there was no direct evidence linking Hamsa to Safiya's disappearance. Early on, rumours did the rounds that Safiya had eloped with a boyfriend or that Hamsa was being falsely accused by relatives due to family disputes. The first clue came in only after one-and-a-half hours of investigation during which the investigating team kept Abdulla under close surveillance. Eventually he spilled the beans. After further grilling he disclosed that it was Hamsa who had committed the crime. Hamsa confessed that Safiya’s body had been buried near a dam site in Goa. The recovery of her remains—a skull and a few bones—became crucial evidence. Also, a strand of Safiya’s hair was recovered from their car that got a DNA match. This conclusive forensic proof played a decisive role in establishing Hamsa's guilt beyond reasonable doubt, even in the absence of eyewitnesses.

The skull was preserved in the forensic lab for further examinations, including superimposition with Safiya’s photograph. The Sessions Court deemed the crime as "rarest of the rare", sentencing Hamsa to death. Maimoona and Abdulla received three years of imprisonment for crimes including kidnapping the child and tampering with evidence. In 2020, the High Court reduced Hamsa's death sentence to life imprisonment.

“This should never happen to anyone else. That is why we fought this battle, even though nothing can ever make up for our loss,” says Moithu. On November 11, 2024, the couple finally found closure after a long and painful journey. They laid their beloved child’s mortal remains to rest in accordance with their religious rites.

The ‘signature tree’ near the Kasargod bus stand, which stood as a silent witness of 120 days of their Satyagraha in the quest for justice, has now become a part of history. This tree, named the ‘signature tree’ after playing host to the Satyagraha demanding a thorough investigation into Safiya’s disappearance, became a focal point for protests and movements. It later saw numerous campaigns, including a signature drive for compensation for endosulfan victims. Sadly, this symbol of struggles for justice was cut down in May 2022 to make way for the expansion of the national highway.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
Football News
  1. Club World Cup 2025: Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense Threaten FIFA With Legal Action
  2. Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Into Quarter-Finals With Two Games To Spare
  4. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  5. UWCL Wrap: Real Madrid Close In On Quarter-Finals As Hat-Trick Hero Alexandra Popp Stars For Wolfsburg
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  2. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%
  3. A Young Girl's Brutal Murder, And An 18-Year Perseverance For Justice
  4. The Ebb And Flow Of Marathi 'Asmita' In Maharashtra Politics
  5. Modi In Guyana: PM Proposes 7 'Key Pillars' To Strengthen Ties Between India, CARICOM
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Climate Change Sceptics In Trump's Cabinet: Should The World Be Concerned?
  2. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  3. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood