A Poem For Late Poet Temsula Ao

For Temsula Ao

Just got the news now

Inevitably painful

Brevity of life

To say I feel sad

Isn't enough to hear you're gone

The void is too big!

You make us believe

Our songs and stories are all

Treasures to cherish.

You taught us to sing

Stories of our people you told

Irresistible!

Your legacy lives

Generations will hear you

The voice of power.

Indigene women

Scholars, ordinary folks

Indebted for life.

Life lived long and well

There're no regrets, no more pain

You'll be in our minds.

We celebrate you

A woman epitomized

Cherish the legend!

ALSO READ: Poetry: New Terror in Nagaland