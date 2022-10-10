A Poem For Late Poet Temsula Ao

For Temsula Ao
Just got the news now
Inevitably painful
Brevity of life
To say I feel sad
Isn't enough to hear you're gone
The void is too big!
You make us believe
Our songs and stories are all
Treasures to cherish.
You taught us to sing
Stories of our people you told
Irresistible!
Your legacy lives
Generations will hear you
The voice of power.
Indigene women
Scholars, ordinary folks
Indebted for life.
Life lived long and well
There're no regrets, no more pain
You'll be in our minds.
We celebrate you
A woman epitomized
Cherish the legend!
ALSO READ: Poetry: New Terror in Nagaland